RPT-Metro buys food logistics group from Colruyt
July 8, 2016 / 10:00 AM / a year ago

RPT-Metro buys food logistics group from Colruyt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, July 8 (Reuters) - German retail group Metro is buying food logistics group Pro a Pro from Belgian peer Colruyt, expanding its footprint in Pro a Pro's core market France, it said on Friday.

While Metro declined to disclose the price tag, two people close to the matter told Reuters that the deal valued the business at 200 million euros ($221 million).

Pro a Pro delivers groceries, drinks, meat and fish to schools, hospitals, restaurants and cafés.

Metro Chief Executive Olaf Koch is aiming to expand the group's services business and earlier this year bought food delivery business Rungis Express.

France is one of the most important markets of Metro's Cash&Carry unit, which has more than 90 outlets in that country. ($1 = 0.9032 euros) (Reporting by Arno Schuetze and Matthias Inverardi; Editing by Ludwig Burger)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
