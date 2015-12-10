Armenia's Inecobank acquires ProCredit in deal backed by EBRD

YEREVAN, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Armenia’s Inecobank has acquired ProCredit Bank CJSC, it said on Thursday, in the first market-driven consolidation in the ex-Soviet country’s banking sector.

The transaction was financed with equity investments by the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) and two of Inecobank’s major local shareholders, supported by a $20 million loan from the International Finance Corporation (IFC).

The EBRD is making a $20.3 million equity investment, acquiring 22.7 percent of shares in the merged group.

“The acquisition of ProCredit Bank and the capital increase will enable us to significantly enhance our services,” Inecobank Chief Executive Taron Ganjalyan told a news conference.

The IFC, a member of the World Bank Group, said its loan would allow Inecobank to refinance ProCredit’s existing liabilities and extend its portfolio of loans to small- and medium-sized enterprises, helping it become Armenia’s leader in SME lending. (Reporting by Hasmik Mkrtchyan; Writing by Margarita Antidze; Editing by David Holmes)