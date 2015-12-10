FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Armenia's Inecobank acquires ProCredit in deal backed by EBRD
Sections
Featured
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Business
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Reuters Backstory
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 10, 2015 / 1:38 PM / 2 years ago

Armenia's Inecobank acquires ProCredit in deal backed by EBRD

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

YEREVAN, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Armenia’s Inecobank has acquired ProCredit Bank CJSC, it said on Thursday, in the first market-driven consolidation in the ex-Soviet country’s banking sector.

The transaction was financed with equity investments by the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) and two of Inecobank’s major local shareholders, supported by a $20 million loan from the International Finance Corporation (IFC).

The EBRD is making a $20.3 million equity investment, acquiring 22.7 percent of shares in the merged group.

“The acquisition of ProCredit Bank and the capital increase will enable us to significantly enhance our services,” Inecobank Chief Executive Taron Ganjalyan told a news conference.

The IFC, a member of the World Bank Group, said its loan would allow Inecobank to refinance ProCredit’s existing liabilities and extend its portfolio of loans to small- and medium-sized enterprises, helping it become Armenia’s leader in SME lending. (Reporting by Hasmik Mkrtchyan; Writing by Margarita Antidze; Editing by David Holmes)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.