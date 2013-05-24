UPDATE 1-P&G CEO switch will not lead to big strategy change-CFO

(Adds Lafley’s compensation, CFO comment, updates stock activity)

May 24 (Reuters) - Procter & Gamble Co said on Friday the surprise return of A.G. Lafley as chairman and chief executive was not an indication of any bigger problems at the world’s largest consumer products maker.

Lafley replaces Bob McDonald, effective immediately, at P&G, which is in the midst of a major restructuring.

Shares of P&G were up nearly 4 percent at $81.81 on Friday after rising as high as $82.35.

“This change very simply reflects Bob McDonald’s decision to retire and the board’s view that A.G. Lafley was currently the best person to replace Bob and build on the momentum that Bob has initiated and led,” Chief Financial Officer Jon Moeller said on a very brief conference call for analysts on Friday morning.

The CFO said there would not be any dramatic change in strategy due to the switch in CEOs.

The announcement late Thursday was “not indicative of any kind of bigger problem or financial issue,” he said.

P&G, the maker of Tide detergent and Gillette razors, did not give a specific reason for McDonald’s departure other than to say that he is retiring. McDonald is 59, and Lafley is 65.

P&G plans to pay Lafley a base salary of $2 million a year. His base salary in 2009 was $1.8 million.

“This won’t result in a dramatic change in our strategy or priorities,” Moeller said, adding that P&G will try to keep momentum going in its developing markets.

Moeller was the only speaker on the call and he did not take questions from analysts.

