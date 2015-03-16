FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
P&G exploring sale or IPO of some beauty products-Bloomberg
Sections
Featured
Push for self-driving law exposes regulatory divide
U.S.
Push for self-driving law exposes regulatory divide
The day in sports
Pictures
The day in sports
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 16, 2015 / 3:00 PM / 2 years ago

P&G exploring sale or IPO of some beauty products-Bloomberg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 16 (Reuters) - Procter & Gamble Co is exploring a sale or initial public offering of some of its beauty brands, Bloomberg reported, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

P&G is working on the plan with its advisers, but has not finalized the details, including which products will be sold, Bloomberg said. (bloom.bg/1MFE5DI)

The company may still decide not to follow through with the separation, Bloomberg quoted the people as saying. (Reporting by Ramkumar Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.