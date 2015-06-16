FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Coty purchase of P&G assets may take two weeks to finalise-sources
June 16, 2015 / 11:17 AM / 2 years ago

Coty purchase of P&G assets may take two weeks to finalise-sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS June 16 (Reuters) - Details of U.S. cosmetic company Coty’s acquisition of Proctor & Gamble’s (P&G) beauty assets could take at least two weeks to be finalised, sources close to the matter said on Tuesday.

For tax purposes, the transaction is to be completed through a “Reverse Morris Trust,” which means that P&G would spin off its beauty assets into a separate company that would then absorb Coty in an all-share deal, the sources said.

Coty won an auction at the weekend valuing the businesses at close to $12 billion, the sources said. If it goes through, it would be the biggest deal in cosmetics in at least a decade and would turn Coty into a world leader in perfume and hair care. (Reporting by Astrid Wendlandt; editing by David Clarke)

