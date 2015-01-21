P&G shuffles management, aims to fix struggling beauty business

CHICAGO, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Procter & Gamble Co said on Wednesday it has expanded the role of David Taylor, group president of global health and grooming, who will oversee the company’s ailing beauty business, in a move aimed at reviving its beauty business.

The company also appointed another senior executive Patrice Louvet as group president who will oversee its global beauty business.

Taylor and Louvet, will be taking over from Deborah Henretta, who will now head the company’s e-commerce operations.

P&G has been struggling to revive its beauty business where sales and market share growth has been sluggish in recent years.

“These leadership changes are another step forward in improving strategies, capabilities and plans on key business priorities where P&G needs to win,” a P&G spokesman told Reuters.

The spokesman declined comment on whether this move puts Taylor in the lead to succeed Chief Executive A.G. Lafley, when he retires from his second stint running the consumer products giant.

The Wall Street Journal was the first to report Taylor’s expanded role.

P&G had previously sought to cut expenses by streamlining management, reducing costs and cutting jobs under a five-year, $10 billion restructuring plan announced in 2012.

Last October, the company said Melanie Healey, the former head of its North American business and once widely considered to be a potential successor to Lafley, will retire.