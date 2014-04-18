FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
P&G bets on new, expensive razor to attract consumers - WSJ
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 18, 2014 / 1:45 PM / 3 years ago

P&G bets on new, expensive razor to attract consumers - WSJ

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 18 (Reuters) - Procter & Gamble Co is planning to offer a new kind of razor, with a swiveling ball hinge and a pricey tag, to move forward with its strategy to push premium products, according to the Wall Street Journal on Friday .

The world’s largest household products maker has seen sales of its Gillette razors suffer a hit in the fourth quarter of 2013 from the growing trend of sporting moustaches and stubble.

The company’s Chief Financial Officer Jon Moeller had in January blamed a movement by the Movember Foundation for weak razor sales. The non-profit organisation calls for men to grow moustaches during the month of November to raise awareness of men’s health issues, such as prostate cancer.

P&G’s Gillette planned to start shipping the new razor, called ProGlide FlexBall, on June 9, the WSJ said, quoting marketing documents.

The razor’s ball hinge allows the blade to pivot and can lead to missing about 20 percent less hair with each glide.

P&G will offer manual and battery-powered versions of the FlexBall for suggested prices of $11.49 and $12.59 with one ProGlide cartridge, the report said.

The company has a $188 million sales target for FlexBall for the first year. (Reporting by Esha Dey in Bangalore; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.