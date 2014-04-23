FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Procter & Gamble third-quarter profit rises
April 23, 2014 / 11:16 AM / 3 years ago

Procter & Gamble third-quarter profit rises

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 23 (Reuters) - Procter & Gamble Co, the world’s largest household products maker, reported a higher quarterly profit on Wednesday, helped by an increase in sales of its home care products.

The company earned $2.61 billion, or $0.90 per share, in the fiscal third quarter ended March 31, up slightly from $2.57 billion, or $0.88 per share, a year earlier. Core earnings per share, excluding restructuring charges, rose 5 percent to $1.04.

Sales were unchanged at $20.6 billion. Organic sales, which excludes the impact of divestitures, acquisitions and discontinued businesses, rose 3 percent. (Reporting by Phil Wahba in New York, Editing by Franklin Paul)

