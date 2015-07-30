FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Procter & Gamble sales fall for sixth straight quarter
#Market News
July 30, 2015 / 11:10 AM / 2 years ago

Procter & Gamble sales fall for sixth straight quarter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 30 (Reuters) - Procter & Gamble Co, the world’s largest consumer products maker, reported its sixth straight fall in quarterly sales, as it continued to be weighed down by a stronger dollar that stripped the value of overseas sales.

The company’s net income fell 80 percent to $521 million, or 18 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended June 30, the maker of Tide detergent and Pampers diapers said.

P&G, which named David Taylor chief executive on Tuesday, said revenue fell 9.2 percent to $17.79 billion.

The company said it took a $2.03 billion charge for a change in the accounting method of its Venezuelan operations. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon Jennings)

