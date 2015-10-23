FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
P&G's quarterly sales drop 12 pct
October 23, 2015 / 11:05 AM / 2 years ago

P&G's quarterly sales drop 12 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 23 (Reuters) - Procter & Gamble Co, the maker of Pampers diapers and Tide detergent, reported a 12 percent fall in quarterly sales, its seventh straight quarter of decline, hurt by weak demand across product categories and a strong dollar.

The net income attributable to the company rose to $2.60 billion, or 91 cents per share, in the first quarter ended Sept. 30 from $1.99 billion, or 69 cents per share, a year earlier.

P&G, which has been reducing the number of brands it owns to focus on profitable brands, said revenue fell to $16.53 billion from $18.77 billion.

Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey

