P&G posts 7 percent drop in quarterly sales

April 26 (Reuters) - Procter & Gamble Co’s quarterly sales fell 7 percent as demand for grooming and health care products weakened and a strong dollar ate into revenue from outside the United States.

Net income attributable to P&G jumped to $2.75 billion, or 97 cents per share, in the third quarter ended March 31 from $2.15 billion, or 75 cents per share, a year earlier.

Net Sales fell to $15.76 billion from $16.93 billion.