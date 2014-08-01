P&G's quarterly profit jumps 37 pct on cost cuts

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Procter & Gamble Co, the world’s largest household products maker, reported a 37 percent rise in quarterly profit, helped by lower operating costs.

Net profit attributable to the company rose to $2.58 billion, or 89 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended June 30, from $1.88 billion, or 64 cents per share, a year earlier.

The maker of Pampers diapers and Tide detergent said net sales fell 1 percent to $20.16 billion. (Reporting by Devika Krishna Kumar in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)