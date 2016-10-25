FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
P&G's first-quarter sales beat estimates
October 25, 2016 / 11:10 AM / 10 months ago

P&G's first-quarter sales beat estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Procter & Gamble Co, the maker of Tide detergent and Pampers diapers, on Tuesday reported better-than-expected quarterly sales, helped by strong demand for its baby, feminine and home care products.

Cincinnati, Ohio-based P&G said net income attributable to the company rose to $2.71 billion, or 96 cents per share, in the first quarter ended Sept. 30, from $2.60 billion, or 91 cents per share, a year earlier.

Net sales remained largely flat at $16.52 billion, but beat the average analyst estimate of $16.49 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina D'Couto)

