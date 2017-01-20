FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
P&G profit and sales beat Wall Street estimates
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
Along the path of totality
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
Commentary
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 20, 2017 / 12:19 PM / 7 months ago

P&G profit and sales beat Wall Street estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 20 (Reuters) - Procter & Gamble Co, maker of Tide detergent and Pampers diapers, on Friday reported better-than-expected quarterly sales and profit and raised its fiscal 2017 forecast for organic sales growth.

Cincinnati, Ohio-based P&G said its core earnings per share, which excludes restructuring charges and other items, was $1.08, in the second quarter ended Dec. 31. Analysts expected a profit of $1.06 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Net sales of $16.85 billion came in ahead of Wall Street estimates of $16.77 billion.

The company raised its organic sales growth forecast to a range of two to three percent, from about two percent for fiscal 2017.

Reporting by Aravind K in Bengaluru; Editing by Sayantani Ghosh

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.