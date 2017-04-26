FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
P&G's third-quarter profit declines 8.3 pct
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
Politics
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
TOTAL ECLIPSE
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
MARKETS
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 26, 2017 / 11:13 AM / 4 months ago

P&G's third-quarter profit declines 8.3 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 26 (Reuters) - Procter & Gamble Co, maker of Ariel detergent and Gillette razors, reported an 8.3 percent fall in third-quarter profit, citing a slowdown in market growth, geopolitical uncertainty and a stronger dollar.

Net income attributable to the Cincinnati, Ohio-based company declined to $2.52 billion, or 93 cents per share, in the three months ended March 31, from $2.75 billion, or 97 cents per share, a year earlier.

P&G, whose iconic brands include Tide, Pampers, Head-and-Shoulders and Vicks, said net sales fell about 1 percent to $15.61 billion - the thirteenth straight quarter of declines. (Reporting by Richa Naidu in Bengaluru; Editing by Sayantani Ghosh)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.