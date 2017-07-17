FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 hours ago
Trian seeks seat for Peltz on P&G board
#Trump
#Venezuela
#Healthcare
#CyberRisk
#FutureOfMoney
#Energy&Environment
Sections
Featured
'Zero hour' planned after anti-Maduro vote
Venezuela
'Zero hour' planned after anti-Maduro vote
Takata's bankruptcy to pit automakers against victims
Business
Takata's bankruptcy to pit automakers against victims
As Islamic State militants routed, their families fear reprisals
World
As Islamic State militants routed, their families fear reprisals
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 17, 2017 / 10:27 AM / 3 hours ago

Trian seeks seat for Peltz on P&G board

1 Min Read

July 17 (Reuters) - Activist investor Nelson Peltz's Trian Fund Management LP is seeking a board seat at Procter & Gamble Co for Peltz, according to a regulatory filing on Monday.

The fund urged shareholders to vote for Peltz at the company's shareholder meeting, citing Peltz's significant expertise and long track record of working successfully with management teams to turn around consumer companies.

Trian said it was not seeking a break-up of the maker of Tide detergent and Gillette razors or the replacement of its chief executive. (bit.ly/2t7h62c) (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.