UPDATE 1-P&G may have reached too far too fast, CFO says

May 23 (Reuters) - Procter & Gamble Co said it may have tried to grow too quickly in emerging markets as it dealt with issues in developed markets, such as pricing pressure in the United States, Chief Financial Officer Jon Moeller said on Wednesday.

“In retrospect, we may have overextended ourselves a bit with the pace of our portfolio and geographic expansions. Had we anticipated the commodity cost increases and market contractions in developed markets that we ultimately experienced, we might have chosen a slightly slower pace,” Moeller told investors at a Citi conference.

His comments, which were also broadcast on the Internet, came weeks after the world’s largest household products maker cut its profit forecast for the fiscal year that ends in June, citing weakness in developed markets. One problem was that competitors failed to match its price increases in some product categories, including laundry detergent.

P&G was updating its forecasts for commodity costs, foreign exchange, market growth rates and policy developments and should be able to give a more specific outlook for fiscal 2013 in time for a Deutsche Bank conference in Paris in June, Moeller said.

P&G’s shares slid 64 cents, or about 1 percent, to $62.52 in morning trading on the New York Stock Exchange.