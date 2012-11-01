UPDATE 1-Procter & Gamble's Uribe takes on new productivity role

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Procter & Gamble Co said on Thursday that 31-year company veteran Jorge Uribe will soon become its first global productivity and organization transformation officer, as the world’s largest maker of household products works on improving its structure and cutting costs.

Uribe, who starts in his new role on Dec. 1, will report directly to Chairman and Chief Executive Bob McDonald and will also be part of a new productivity council of senior managers.

P&G said in late October that it would add the new role and council as it puts a fresh focus on productivity, but at that time it did not say who would be involved. The maker of Tide detergent and Pampers diapers is already cutting $10 billion of costs and focusing on key markets, products and countries.

Its goals have been under intense scrutiny - as has McDonald - since activist investor William Ackman bought shares this summer.

Uribe, who joined P&G in 1981 as a marketing assistant, is currently P&G’s group president of Latin America and global club, cash & carry channel. He will be succeeded in that post by Tarek Farahat, the vice president and general manager of P&G Brazil.

The productivity council will include Uribe, McDonald, Vice Chairman of Global Business Units Dimitri Panayotopoulos, Vice Chairman of Global Operations Werner Geissler, Chief Financial Officer Jon Moeller, Chief Human Resources Officer Mark Biegger and Global Brand Building Officer Marc Pritchard.