FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
P&G to introduce lower-priced Tide detergent in U.S.
Sections
Featured
Reuters Backstory: How to survive while covering a hurricane
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: How to survive while covering a hurricane
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
Future of Money
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 4, 2013 / 2:26 PM / 4 years ago

P&G to introduce lower-priced Tide detergent in U.S.

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sept 4 (Reuters) - Procter & Gamble Co is launching a lower-priced “Tide Simply Clean” liquid detergent for U.S. shoppers, but it is “not very interesting” to current Tide users, Chief Executive A.G. Lafley said on Wednesday.

Lafley said P&G does not expect the new, lower-priced version to pull current Tide users away from the premium-priced detergent. Tide Simply Clean is “not very interesting” to current Tide users, Lafley said during a Barclays conference that was also webcast.

The world’s largest household products company faces competition in the lower-priced laundry category from competitors Church & Dwight Co Inc’s Arm & Hammer and Xtra. P&G tried a few years ago to appeal to budget-conscious shoppers with a powder detergent called Tide Basic. It was pulled from stores in 2010 after testing.

P&G already sells Tide powder, liquid and Tide Pods capsules. Its Cheer, Era and Gain detergents are geared toward budget-conscious consumers.

Some details of the company’s Tide plans were reported by the Wall Street Journal.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.