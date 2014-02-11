Procter & Gamble cuts outlook on emerging market currency impact

NEW YORK, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Procter & Gamble Co, the world’s largest household products maker, on Tuesday cut its sales and earnings outlook for the year to reflect unfavorable foreign exchange rates in Venezuela and the devaluation of currencies in various developing markets.

The changed outlook reflects the recent devaluation against the dollar of the Argentine peso, Turkish lira, South African rand, Russian ruble, Ukrainian hryvnia, Brazilian real and several other currencies, said P&G, whose products include Pampers diapers and Tide detergent.

For U.S. companies that do substantial business in developing countries, the devaluations cause their earnings in those currencies to be worth less when converted back to dollars.

Procter & Gamble said it now sees growth in core earnings per share of 3 to 5 percent, down from its prior outlook for growth of 5 to 7 percent. It also revised its forecast for sales growth to a range of flat to a rise of 2 percent versus its prior forecast for growth in a range of 1 to 2 percent.

Procter & Gamble shares dipped 0.5 percent to $78.45 in after-market trading on Tuesday, after closing up 1.4 percent at $78.84 in regular trade on the New York Stock Exchange.