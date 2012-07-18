P&G board stands by CEO plan to improve performance

July 18 (Reuters) - Procter & Gamble Co’s independent directors said on Wednesday that the board supports the company’s chief executive and his plan to turn around performance at the giant consumer products company.

“The board is overseeing a plan to return P&G results to levels that produce the best long-term value for shareholders; unanimously supports the plan and Chief Executive Officer Bob McDonald, as he leads its implementation; and is monitoring its effectiveness,” they said in a statement.