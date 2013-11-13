Three P&G leaders to leave in moves company says showcases 'bench'

Nov 13 (Reuters) - Procter & Gamble Co on Wednesday announced that three long-time executives, including an adviser to Chief Executive A.G. Lafley and P&G’s chief technology officer, were leaving in changes the consumer products company said showcase how much talent it has waiting in the wings.

The departures include that of Dimitri Panayotopoulos, an adviser to Lafley, who in a 36-year career at P&G held management jobs overseas. He is stepping down on Jan. 2.

CTO Bruce Brown will leave on Feb. 1 and will be replaced by Kathleen Fish, who currently oversees research and development in P&G’s fabric business.

“These changes demonstrate the depth and strength of P&G’s leadership bench,” said Lafley, a former CEO who returned to the helm in May to replace Bob McDonald.

Robert Fregolle, global customer business development officer, will leave in June and be replaced by Carolyn Tastad, currently a vice president.