P&G's Gillette sues former employees for divulging trade secrets
January 16, 2015

P&G's Gillette sues former employees for divulging trade secrets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 16 (Reuters) - Procter & Gamble Co unit Gillette filed a lawsuit against four former employees for disclosing trade secrets to ShaveLogic, their current employer.

The lawsuit alleged the employees breached their contracts with Gillette by disclosing highly confidential information and trade secrets.

The suit sought an injunction to stop the employees from further using Gillette’s confidential information as well as damages and a jury trial. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Joyjeet Das)

