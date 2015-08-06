FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Raymond James Insurance Group buys 60-person firm
#Funds News
August 6, 2015 / 5:40 PM / 2 years ago

Raymond James Insurance Group buys 60-person firm

Elizabeth Dilts

2 Min Read

NEW YORK, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Raymond James Financial Inc’s Insurance Group said on Thursday that it acquired Producers Choice, a private insurance and annuity marketing company, for an undisclosed amount, a move that cuts outsourcing costs and adds a 60-person sales team.

Raymond James Insurance Group and its roughly 85 employees had already been outsourcing administrative tasks for their life insurance policies to Troy, Michigan-based Producers Choice.

Buying Producers Choice brings that work back in house, saving an undisclosed amount of money, said Scott Stolz, senior vice president of Raymond James Private Client Group Investments & Wealth Solutions, which oversees the insurance group.

The 60 employees at Producers Choice will also work as sales people recommending insurance products and annuities to Raymond James advisers. They bring the group’s total headcount to 145.

The deal took about nine months to complete.

Based at Raymond James Financial’s headquarters in St. Petersburg, Florida, the insurance group recommends life insurance products and annuities to its parent’s nearly 6,400 advisers. (Reporting by Elizabeth Dilts; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
