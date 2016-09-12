FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Pregnancy test maker misled on gestation measurement - 2nd Circuit
September 12, 2016 / 11:26 AM / a year ago

Pregnancy test maker misled on gestation measurement - 2nd Circuit

Barbara Grzincic

1 Min Read

Swiss Precision Diagnostics, the maker of the Clearblue Advanced Pregnancy Test with Weeks Estimator, used deceptive packaging and advertisements to mislead women into thinking the product measures gestational age in the same way a doctor would, a U.S. appeals court held Thursday.

The decision by the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed an earlier ruling by a federal district judge in Manhattan, who last year ordered Swiss Precision Diagnostics (SPD) to change its packaging and advertisements, as well as take affirmative steps to notify consumers and retailers that a federal court had determined that SPD engaged in false advertising.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2cklyDz

