Pregnancy test maker misled on gestation measurement - 2nd Circuit

Swiss Precision Diagnostics, the maker of the Clearblue Advanced Pregnancy Test with Weeks Estimator, used deceptive packaging and advertisements to mislead women into thinking the product measures gestational age in the same way a doctor would, a U.S. appeals court held Thursday.

The decision by the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed an earlier ruling by a federal district judge in Manhattan, who last year ordered Swiss Precision Diagnostics (SPD) to change its packaging and advertisements, as well as take affirmative steps to notify consumers and retailers that a federal court had determined that SPD engaged in false advertising.

