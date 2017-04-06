Merck seeks to reverse ruling reviving Fosamax injury lawsuits

Merck & Co Inc is urging a U.S. appeals court to reconsider a ruling that revived hundreds of lawsuits accusing the company of failing to adequately warn about the risks of thigh bone fractures associated with its osteoporosis drug Fosamax.

In papers filed on Wednesday, Merck asked the 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Philadelphia to grant a rehearing by the three-judge panel that issued the March 22 ruling or for a rehearing by the full 14-judge court.

