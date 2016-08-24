23andMe can arbitrate consumer cases - 9th Circuit

A federal appeals court on Tuesday rebuffed a challenge by purchasers of 23andMe's genetic-testing kits to a provision requiring them to arbitrate claims against the company over allegedly deceptive marketing.

The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said plaintiffs in eight proposed class actions had not met their burden of showing the mandatory arbitration provision included in the testing kits' terms of service was unconscionable and therefore unenforceable.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2bhNxS6