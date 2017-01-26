Energy drink makers fail to escape most of false labeling suit

A federal judge has allowed a proposed class action alleging the makers of 5-Hour Energy misled consumers about the drink's efficacy and ingredients to move forward.

U.S. District Judge Philip Gutierrez in the Central District of California on Tuesday ruled plaintiffs could proceed with breach of warranty, false advertising and consumer protection claims against Living Essentials, its parent company Innovation Ventures, founder Manoj Bhargava and his other company Bio Clinical Development Inc.

