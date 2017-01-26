FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Energy drink makers fail to escape most of false labeling suit
January 26, 2017 / 10:10 PM / 7 months ago

Energy drink makers fail to escape most of false labeling suit

Erica Teichert

1 Min Read

A federal judge has allowed a proposed class action alleging the makers of 5-Hour Energy misled consumers about the drink's efficacy and ingredients to move forward.

U.S. District Judge Philip Gutierrez in the Central District of California on Tuesday ruled plaintiffs could proceed with breach of warranty, false advertising and consumer protection claims against Living Essentials, its parent company Innovation Ventures, founder Manoj Bhargava and his other company Bio Clinical Development Inc.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2kyvkV4

