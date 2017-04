The American Bar Association on Friday said it will review a Republican congressman's concerns that plaintiffs' attorney advertising is "misleading" the public about allegedly harmful medications.

But in a letter to U.S. Representative Bob Goodlatte, the Virginia Republican who chairs the House Judiciary Committee, the lawyers' group also said people who believe they were injured by drugs should know how to retain counsel.

