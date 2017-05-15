Judge limits questioning of consulting expert in Abilify MDL

Bristol-Myers Squibb and Otsuka Pharmaceutical may not question the author of a study linking their antipsychotic drug Abilify to compulsive gambling about the details of his communications with lawyers for people suing the companies, a federal judge has ruled.

Chief Judge Casey Rodgers of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Florida ruled Monday that the communications between the lawyers and Mahyar Etminan, an assistant professor at the University of British Columbia, are protected by attorney work-product privilege.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2qldZEU