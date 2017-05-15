FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
Judge limits questioning of consulting expert in Abilify MDL
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
WORLD
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
May 15, 2017 / 9:23 PM / 3 months ago

Judge limits questioning of consulting expert in Abilify MDL

Brendan Pierson

1 Min Read

Bristol-Myers Squibb and Otsuka Pharmaceutical may not question the author of a study linking their antipsychotic drug Abilify to compulsive gambling about the details of his communications with lawyers for people suing the companies, a federal judge has ruled.

Chief Judge Casey Rodgers of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Florida ruled Monday that the communications between the lawyers and Mahyar Etminan, an assistant professor at the University of British Columbia, are protected by attorney work-product privilege.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2qldZEU

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.