Plaintiffs, drugmakers seek to consolidate Abilify litigation
June 28, 2016 / 11:01 AM / a year ago

Plaintiffs, drugmakers seek to consolidate Abilify litigation

Jessica Dye

1 Min Read

Plaintiffs suing Bristol-Myers Squibb and Otsuka Pharmaceutical over compulsive behavior allegedly triggered by antipsychotic drug Abilify have joined the drugmakers in requesting that a new multidistrict litigation be created for the litigation.

In a joint filing Friday, the two pharmaceutical companies and four law firms representing plaintiffs in 26 Abilify lawsuits asked the U.S. Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation to consolidate the litigation before U.S. District Judge M. Casey Rodgers in the Northern District of Florida.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/297k1kP

