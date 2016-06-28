Plaintiffs, drugmakers seek to consolidate Abilify litigation

Plaintiffs suing Bristol-Myers Squibb and Otsuka Pharmaceutical over compulsive behavior allegedly triggered by antipsychotic drug Abilify have joined the drugmakers in requesting that a new multidistrict litigation be created for the litigation.

In a joint filing Friday, the two pharmaceutical companies and four law firms representing plaintiffs in 26 Abilify lawsuits asked the U.S. Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation to consolidate the litigation before U.S. District Judge M. Casey Rodgers in the Northern District of Florida.

