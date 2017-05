A New Jersey appellate court on Tuesday overturned for a second time a $25 million verdict for an Alabama man who claimed Hoffmann-La Roche's acne drug Accutane caused him to develop bowel disease that ultimately required his colon to be removed.

A three-judge panel of the Superior Court of New Jersey's Appellate Division ruled that a lower-court judge erred in excluding an expert witness Roche wanted to call at trial whose testimony would have overlapped with another expert.

