a year ago
New Jersey court throws out two $9 mln verdicts over Roche's Accutane
July 26, 2016 / 11:06 AM / a year ago

New Jersey court throws out two $9 mln verdicts over Roche's Accutane

Jessica Dye

1 Min Read

A New Jersey appeals court has reversed two $9 million verdicts for plaintiffs who had accused Hoffman-La Roche of failing to properly warn consumers that acne medication Accutane could cause a debilitating inflammatory bowel disease even after users cease taking it.

On Friday, the New Jersey Superior Court's Appellate Division said new trials were necessary because the lower court had improperly allowed jurors to hear about changes made to Accutane's warning label in 2000, after both plaintiffs had discontinued treatment.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2adZQSC

