After clinching $2.4 bln Actos deal, lawyers gear up for claims process
April 29, 2015 / 9:37 PM / 2 years ago

After clinching $2.4 bln Actos deal, lawyers gear up for claims process

Jessica Dye

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Now that Takeda Pharmaceutical has agreed to pay $2.4 billion to resolve the bulk of litigation over its diabetes drug Actos, plaintiffs’ lawyers are gearing up for the months-long process of determining compensation for nearly 9,000 eligible plaintiffs.

Richard Arsenault of Neblett Beard & Arsenault and Paul Pennock of Weitz & Luxenberg - co-lead counsel for more than 4,300 cases consolidated in federal multidistrict litigation before U.S. District Judge Rebecca Doherty in the Western District of Louisiana - said Wednesday they were pleased with the deal, which comes after four years of hard-fought litigation between Takeda and plaintiffs who say the blockbuster diabetes drug raised their risk of developing bladder cancer.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1HZNXdM

