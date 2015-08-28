Takeda faces two men's bladder-cancer claims over Actos in Las Vegas trial

(Reuters) - At the outset of a trial expected to last 10 weeks, lawyers for two plaintiffs said on Thursday that Takeda Pharmaceutical Co should pay $2 billion for concealing a link between the diabetes drug Actos and bladder cancer.

During opening arguments before Judge Jerry Wiese in Las Vegas district court, lawyers for George Decou and the widow of Maurice Iorio accused Takeda of failing to warn the public about Actos’ side effects in order to safeguard the drug’s sales. Reuters viewed the proceedings on Courtroom View Network.

