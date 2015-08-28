FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Takeda faces two men's bladder-cancer claims over Actos in Las Vegas trial
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
August 28, 2015 / 12:07 PM / 2 years ago

Takeda faces two men's bladder-cancer claims over Actos in Las Vegas trial

Jessica Dye

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - At the outset of a trial expected to last 10 weeks, lawyers for two plaintiffs said on Thursday that Takeda Pharmaceutical Co should pay $2 billion for concealing a link between the diabetes drug Actos and bladder cancer.

During opening arguments before Judge Jerry Wiese in Las Vegas district court, lawyers for George Decou and the widow of Maurice Iorio accused Takeda of failing to warn the public about Actos’ side effects in order to safeguard the drug’s sales. Reuters viewed the proceedings on Courtroom View Network.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1EoXScQ

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.