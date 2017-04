Generic drugmaker Akorn Inc must pay $20.5 million in a lawsuit by a Georgia teacher who accused the company of failing to warn that one of its products would react adversely with another medication she was already taking, a state court jury has ruled.

The verdict, delivered last week by a jury in Warner Robins, Georgia, was announced on Monday by lawyers for Ann Pope, who was administered an Akorn medication called methylene blue when she underwent surgery in 2013.

