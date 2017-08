A federal appeals court on Thursday revived a proposed class action brought by a man claiming online retailer Amazon.com Inc sold him a diet drug containing a potentially hazardous substance.

The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled unanimously that a lower court too hastily concluded Dean Nicosia had agreed to a mandatory arbitration provision when he bought 1 Day Diet from Amazon's website.

