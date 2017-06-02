AbbVie faces first trial in federal AndroGel injury litigation

AbbVie Inc is set to face its first trial in thousands of lawsuits pending in federal court claiming the company failed to warn of the risk that its testosterone-replacement therapy AndroGel could cause heart attacks, strokes and other injuries.

Jury selection is set for Monday in federal court in Chicago in the first bellwether, or test case, to result from over 4,200 lawsuits against AbbVie in multidistrict litigation that also involves claims against other companies.

