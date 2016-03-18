FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Two lead counsel tapped for MDL over antibiotics and nerve damage
March 18, 2016 / 9:26 PM / a year ago

Two lead counsel tapped for MDL over antibiotics and nerve damage

Jessica Dye

1 Min Read

Partners at Heard Robins Cloud and Baron & Budd have been selected as co-lead counsel for plaintiffs in multidistrict litigation who claim that a class of antibiotics known as fluoroquinolones can cause serious nerve damage.

In an order Thursday, U.S. District Judge John Tunheim in Minnesota appointed Bill Robins and Russell Budd to serve as co-lead counsel, along with a five-member executive committee and a 10-attorney steering committee.

