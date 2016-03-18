Two lead counsel tapped for MDL over antibiotics and nerve damage

Partners at Heard Robins Cloud and Baron & Budd have been selected as co-lead counsel for plaintiffs in multidistrict litigation who claim that a class of antibiotics known as fluoroquinolones can cause serious nerve damage.

In an order Thursday, U.S. District Judge John Tunheim in Minnesota appointed Bill Robins and Russell Budd to serve as co-lead counsel, along with a five-member executive committee and a 10-attorney steering committee.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1Ubcfbh