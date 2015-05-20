Plaintiffs seek to consolidate suits over antibiotics and nerve damage

(Reuters) - Plaintiffs in eight lawsuits are seeking to create new multidistrict litigation for cases that allege fluoroquinolone - a widely used class of antibiotics that include Bayer’s Cipro and Johnson & Johnson unit Janssen’s Levaquin - can cause permanent nerve damage.

On Tuesday, lawyers from Heard Robins Cloud, Baron and Budd and Clifford Law Offices asked the U.S. Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation to consolidate the 24 cases that have been filed so far before U.S. District Judge David Herndon in the Southern District of Illinois.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1EYzLLs