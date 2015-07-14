FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Suit over 'antioxidant packed' drinks can proceed: court
July 14, 2015 / 10:42 PM / 2 years ago

Suit over 'antioxidant packed' drinks can proceed: court

Jessica Dye

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A federal judge in California has allowed plaintiffs to move forward with part of a proposed class action accusing Bai Brands of making misleading statements about beverages that touted high levels of health-boosting antioxidants.

On Monday, U.S. District Judge Haywood Gilliam in the Northern District of California said Bai had not shown that federal regulations barred claims that its Bai5 Antioxidant Infusion drinks were “packed” with antioxidants. However, Gilliam did agree that the same regulations allowed the company to say simply that the drinks contained antioxidants, and dismissed plaintiffs’ claims over those statements.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1SlThsx

