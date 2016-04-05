10th Circuit slashes $25.5 mln punitive award over carbon monoxide leak

A federal appeals court has ordered a drastic reduction in a $25.5 million punitive damage award for a woman who said she suffered carbon monoxide poisoning caused by a faulty furnace, in a case closely watched by business and tort-reform groups.

Although the three-judge panel of the 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals agreed on Friday that the original award was too high, they disagreed on the amount by which it should be pruned. While the two-judge majority settled on just $1.95 million, a dissenting judge endorsed a less drastic reduction.

