Apple hit with proposed class suit over iPhone data usage

A proposed class action filed against Apple Inc in federal court in California claims that a defect in certain iPhone models caused them to eat up excessive amounts of cellular data, leading to massive bills for users.

The complaint, filed Thursday by plaintiffs’ firm Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, alleges that Apple violated California consumer-protection laws and seeks to certify a nationwide class of AT&T wireless subscribers who owned an iPhone 5 or 5s running on Apple operating systems iOS 6 and 7.

