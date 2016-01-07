FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 7, 2016 / 12:17 PM / 2 years ago

Named plaintiff, class counsel sink class cert for AppleCare customers

Jessica Dye

1 Min Read

Jan 7 -

A federal judge in California has declined to certify a proposed class of iPhone customers allegedly misled by Apple’s extended service plans, citing in part concerns over the litigation tactics of one plaintiffs’ lawyer leading the case.

On Tuesday, U.S. District Judge William Orrick in the Northern District of California said that plaintiff Fabrienne English had not put forward any viable legal theories to support class certification nor “established adequacy of counsel” by one of her lawyers, Texas-based solo practitioner Renee Kennedy.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1OOvLZb

