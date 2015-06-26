Judge says $4.6 mln in uncashed Apple settlement checks should go to states

(Reuters) - Faced with the unexpected dilemma of what to do with nearly $4.6 million in uncashed checks from a settlement over Apple’s alleged warranty breaches, a federal judge in California has decided the funds should be left with states as unclaimed property.

Apple and two law firms leading the class - Chimicles & Tikellis and Fazio/Micheletti - proposed different ways to dispose of the funds, representing average payments of $240 for the nearly 20,000 class members, who didn’t claim their payments. On Thursday, U.S. District Judge Richard Seeborg in the Northern District of California said that letting states hold the money in trust for the class members who had lived there would “most nearly (serve) the goal of providing direct compensation to the class members.”

