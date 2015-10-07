Case to Watch: Arizona high court to weigh adoption of learned intermediary rule

Oct 7 -

Arizona may soon join a majority of states that make it more difficult for plaintiffs to sue drugmakers by recognizing a legal theory that defendants satisfy their legal duty to warn by providing necessary information to doctors, not patients.

The Arizona Supreme Court late last month granted a closely watched petition to hear a case implicating the “learned intermediary” doctrine, which has been recognized by the highest courts in 34 states and the District of Columbia in prescription drug cases.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1WMFy23