Case to Watch: Arizona high court to weigh adoption of learned intermediary rule
October 7, 2015 / 10:52 AM / 2 years ago

Case to Watch: Arizona high court to weigh adoption of learned intermediary rule

Jessica Dye

1 Min Read

Oct 7 -

Arizona may soon join a majority of states that make it more difficult for plaintiffs to sue drugmakers by recognizing a legal theory that defendants satisfy their legal duty to warn by providing necessary information to doctors, not patients.

The Arizona Supreme Court late last month granted a closely watched petition to hear a case implicating the “learned intermediary” doctrine, which has been recognized by the highest courts in 34 states and the District of Columbia in prescription drug cases.

