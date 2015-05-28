FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Pennsylvania court recognizes partial 'bare metal defense' in asbestos cases
May 28, 2015 / 11:48 PM / 2 years ago

Pennsylvania court recognizes partial 'bare metal defense' in asbestos cases

Jessica Dye

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A federal judge in Pennsylvania has ruled that companies whose products have asbestos-containing parts they neither made nor supplied may dodge strict liability claims, but could still be liable for negligence if they recognized but failed to warn about the hazard.

In a ruling Wednesday, U.S. District Judge Eduardo Robreno in the Eastern District of Pennsylvania said he believed Pennsylvania law would partly accept what is known by the asbestos bar as the “bare-metal defense,” which is often employed by defendants that made a product, such as a pipe or engine, used with an asbestos-containing component they did not make, such as insulation or a gasket.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1RsnTKp

