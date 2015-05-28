Pennsylvania court recognizes partial 'bare metal defense' in asbestos cases

(Reuters) - A federal judge in Pennsylvania has ruled that companies whose products have asbestos-containing parts they neither made nor supplied may dodge strict liability claims, but could still be liable for negligence if they recognized but failed to warn about the hazard.

In a ruling Wednesday, U.S. District Judge Eduardo Robreno in the Eastern District of Pennsylvania said he believed Pennsylvania law would partly accept what is known by the asbestos bar as the “bare-metal defense,” which is often employed by defendants that made a product, such as a pipe or engine, used with an asbestos-containing component they did not make, such as insulation or a gasket.

