Dead men can't sue, asbestos judge rules
November 10, 2015

Dead men can't sue, asbestos judge rules

Jessica Dye

1 Min Read

A federal judge in Pennsylvania overseeing consolidated asbestos litigation has ruled that three lawsuits brought by plaintiffs who died shortly before their complaints were filed “do not exist in a legal sense.”

U.S. District Judge Eduardo Robreno in the Eastern District of Pennsylvania on Friday dismissed the three cases, ruling that even though the cases had since been amended to add the deceased individuals’ personal representatives as plaintiffs, the cases could not be successfully updated because the original complaints “do not legally exist.”

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1kJ5Fcc

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
