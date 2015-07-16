Calif. appeals court tosses $32.5 mln punitive award in asbestos suit

(Reuters) - A subsidiary of BorgWarner Inc is off the hook for a massive $32.5 million punitive damage award in an asbestos lawsuit, after a California state appeals court ruled plaintiffs had failed to delve deeply enough into the company’s financial condition.

California’s Second Appellate District Court of Appeal on Wednesday overturned punitive damages awarded to the family and estate of Secundino Medina. In a 2010 lawsuit he alleged that he developed mesothelioma after asbestos exposure he blamed on a number of companies, including defendant BorgWarner Morse TEC Inc (BWMT), represented on appeal by Theodore Boutrous of Gibson Dunn & Crutcher. The unpublished ruling, however, left intact approximately $6.4 million in economic and non-economic damages.

