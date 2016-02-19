Lockheed off the hook for Connecticut asbestos suit - 2nd Circuit

By Jessica Dye

A federal appeals court has ruled that Maryland-based aerospace giant Lockheed Martin Corp need not face an asbestos lawsuit in Connecticut, citing a recent U.S. Supreme Court decision that general jurisdiction exists only when out-of-state parties are ‘essentially at home” where the case was filed.

Despite having some presence in Connecticut, Lockheed’s contacts there “fall well below the high level” needed to establish jurisdiction under the Supreme Court’s 2014 ruling in Daimler AG v. Bauman, according to a ruling Thursday from the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1KuhGyp